Pokémon Go players are always seeking the sacred hundo version of their favorite Pokémon, a perfect IV choice, giving it the best stats for PvP or PvE. What’s even better is discovering a shiny hundo, giving it even more authority because it’s a shiny version of a particular Pokémon. Almost every Pokémon throughout the Pokémon series has a shiny version, giving players a slim chance of encountering it. For those looking to see if they can capture a shiny version of Mienfoo while participating in the Battle League, you best not hold your expectations too high.