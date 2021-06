(WHAM) - For the second straight year, the Wayne County Fair will not be happening in Palmyra. Pamela Ferranti, president of the Wayne County Fair, said Wednesday the fair had tentatively been planned for August 9-14, 2021. However, the most recent guidance from the state Department of Health was released on May 19 - giving less than three months to line up sponsorships and donations needed to help offset the cost of the fair.