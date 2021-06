We had some hot weather in the Sioux Falls area this last week. And it appears we may break some heat records coming up this week in the tri-state area. Meteorologist In Charge Todd Heitkamp from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said, “With the current heat expected to continue this week, it now looks like 2021 will be the hottest start to Meteorological Summer. Meteorological Summer began June 1st and continues to August 31st. As of today, this year’s average temperatures or the first few days of June is crushing the previous highest average set back in 1933 of 90.6 degrees.”