SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They Denied Her Request For A Black Photographer

Everyone misses watching Gutthi and Doctor Mashoor Gulati on their tv screens. Actor Sunil Grover’s portrayal of these characters has made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience that to date people wish he comes back as them. The actor whose web show ‘Sunflower’ is all set to release on 11 June has graced the cover page of ‘The Man’ magazine June issue. Sunil shared the page with his fans on his social media account and his fans are too excited to see this. He can be seen in an uber-cool avatar on the cover which is being liked by everyone.