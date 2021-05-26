Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas production rises in 1Q but drilling still declining

WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania’s natural gas production rose in the first three months of 2021 and the number of new wells drilled reached the highest quarterly level in the commonwealth since a plunge in commodity prices and the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the natural gas industry.

Natural gas production rose to 1,863 billion cubic feet in the state in the first quarter and was up 5.4% from the same period a year ago, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and released by the Independent Fiscal Office. That appears to be record high production and what the IFO called a “clear acceleration after several quarters of moderate growth.”

It isn’t, however, a record high in production growth. That occurred in Q2 2018 with 18.6% year-over-year quarterly production growth measures.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
