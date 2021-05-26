Cancel
Astronomy

Spectacular Super Flower Blood Moon of 2021 thrills stargazers around the world

By Tereza Pultarova
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year's largest full moon arrived with an added bonus for stargazers early Wednesday (May 26), as the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 created an eerie red sight in the predawn sky. The result: a Super Flower Blood Moon that wowed spectators able to see it. The eclipse was...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

