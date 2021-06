RALEIGH — When it comes to the grocery wars here in North Carolina, the competition is heating up. Just last month, Greensboro-based The Fresh Market was recognized as the “Best Supermarket in America” for 2021 in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. For the list, a panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated U.S. supermarkets based on value, selection and service, and then readers cast their votes.