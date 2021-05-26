Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Massachusetts House Speaker apologizes for car theft remark

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEwRE_0aBz8OHk00

BOSTON (AP) — The Speaker of the Massachusetts House apologized for a comment he made about fearing his car would get stolen during a visit to the city’s South End, which one person criticized as “insulting.”

Democrat Ron Mariano, 74, made the comment Tuesday at an event held by current state representative and mayoral candidate Jon Santiago in the city’s South End. Several other lawmakers from outside the city also attended.

After Santiago thanked Mariano for his support, Mariano laughed and said, “Afraid my car’s gonna get stolen.”

Mariano, who lives in Quincy just south of Boston, apologized later in the day calling his remark a poor attempt at humor, and saying his car had been stolen when he was a student at nearby Northeastern University in the 1960s.

“My intention was not to portray the neighborhood or the city in a negative light, but to endorse the candidate who I believe should be the next mayor of Boston,” said Mariano, who’s been a lawmaker for 30 years and became Speaker in December.

Santiago did not respond at the time, but issued a statement later in the day calling Mariano’s comment “disappointing,” and accepting the apology.

John Barros, Boston’s former economic development chief who is also running for mayor, in a statement called Mariano’s remark “insulting” and urged Santiago to reject the endorsement.

“Representative Santiago said nothing, which speaks volumes to the lack of leadership we could expect from him if he were elected Mayor of Boston,” Barros said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Quincy, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#House Speaker#Mayor Of Boston#Massachusetts House#State Representative#Stolen Car#Ap#Democrat Ron Mariano#Calling#Representative Santiago#Lawmakers#Humor#Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Boston, MAWBUR

What Do You Want To Know About The Race For Mayor In Boston?

Marty Walsh left his seat as Boston mayor to take a job as U.S. secretary of labor earlier this year, and now several candidates have declared their intention to fill his shoes. If you're a Boston voter, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about the...
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Boston, MAiBerkshires.com

Baker: State's Economy to Fully Reopen on May 29

BOSTON — Nearly a year to the day since the Baker administration announced its reopening plan for the commonwealth's economy, the governor Monday announced that remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be largely lifted effective May 29. As of that date, Massachusetts residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...