MATTHEWS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot finds out what happens when ‘going woke’ spectacularly backfires

Over the last few years, Democratic politicians across the country have found themselves in an ongoing competition to determine who is the most “woke” of them all. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, Dictionary.com defines “woke” as “having or marked by an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those related to civil and human rights.” It’s the shorthand version of “stay woke” which, according to Merriam-Webster, “became part of a wider discussion in 2014, immediately following the [police officer-involved] shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.”