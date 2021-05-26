Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold gains lift material stocks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

(Updates prices, adds sector details)

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures climbed 0.4% an ounce.

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.5 points, or 0.39%, at 19,640.62.

* Bank of Montreal fell 0.1% even after strongly beating analysts’ estimates for quarterly results as it set aside fewer provisions than expected and its capital markets unit swung to a profit.

* Canadian National Railway rose 1.3% after saying it would divest Kansas City Southern’s 70-mile rail line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to eliminate the only overlap between the two railroad operators.

* Canada’s biggest pension managers boosted their investments in the country’s major oil sands companies in the first quarter of 2021, raising questions about the funds’ recent commitments to greening their portfolios.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% even as U.S. crude prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.7%.

* The financials sector remained unchanged, while industrials rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 142 issues advanced, while 77 issues declined in a 1.84-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were BlackBerry Ltd, which jumped 5.6% to a 3-week high, and Teck Resources that rose 3.9% after Deutsche raised the stock’s target price.

* Capital Power Corp fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after announcing bought offering of common shares.

* The second biggest decliner was iA Financial Corp , down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco and Sun Life Financial.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 28.63 million shares.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Gold Prices#Tsx#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Metals Prices#Treasury#U S Federal Reserve#Bank Of Montreal#Canadian#Baton Rouge#Blackberry Ltd#Teck Resources#Deutsche#Capital Power Corp#Ia Financial Corp#Sun Life Financial#Toronto Stock Exchange#Kansas City Southern#S P Tsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

(AP) — Health care and technology companies helped drive stocks higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index to a record high and out of the red for the week. The benchmark index rose 0.5%, and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Bond yields initially rose, then mostly fell after a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in […]
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares rise for fourth week as U.S. inflation worries cool

* ASX200 marks fourth straight week of gains (Updates to close) June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended at a record high on Friday, supported by tech stocks and gold miners, and notched up a fourth straight weekly gain as investors bet spiking U.S. inflation would be temporary as predicted by the Federal Reserve.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal has moved above $1900/oz again to trade 0.13% in the black while silver has moved 0.73% higher to trade at $28.18/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, both copper (0.76%) and WTI (0.13%) trade higher.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, upbeat economic data

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound. * At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.38 points, or 0.2%,...
StocksBayStreet.ca

Positive Open for TSX

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound. The TSX Composite index sprang up 61.74 points to start Friday at 20,111.21. The Canadian dollar dropped 0.16 cents to 82.51 cents U.S. TD...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Businesskitco.com

Gold slides as dollar firms on bets for 'transitory' inflation

* Palladium on track for weekly decline (Adds comment, updates prices) June 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar, with some investors betting on rising U.S. consumer prices being temporary and not affecting the Federal Reserve's current monetary stimulus. Spot gold had fallen 0.8%...
StocksRTTNews

Canadian Market Holds In Positive Territory; TSX Hits New Peak

The Canadian stock market has scaled a new peak Friday, lifted by strong gains in energy, industrials and consumer discretionary sections. The mood is fairly bullish amid continued optimism about global economic growth and higher crude oil prices. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 95.40 points or about 0.5%...
Businesskitco.com

Gold prices can go anywhere next week, analysts look to buy the dip

(Kitco News) - The gold market is once again caught in consolidation, trading in a narrow path with Wall Street analysts seeing no clear direction in the near-term, according to the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey. Analysts note that the gold market is seeing solid fundamental support as inflation...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.44%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Energy , Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.44% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near record highs as bond yields slide

(Adds gold, oil settlement prices) * Investor sentiment driven by ‘transitory’ inflation thesis. NEW YORK/LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European shares and an index of global stock performance scaled new peaks while yields on U.S., Japanese and European government debt fell on Friday as investors embraced the easy monetary policies of major central banks.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Futures Up Marginally with Oil Prices

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by stronger crude prices which hit multi-year highs on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand. The TSX Composite index strengthened 47.2 points to end Thursday at 20,049.47. The Canadian dollar shed 0.08 cents to 82.59 cents U.S. June futures...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P ekes out gains to close languid week

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed nominally higher at the end of a torpid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and persistent concerns over whether current inflation spikes could linger and cause the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected. Economically sensitive...
Stocksairdrietoday.com

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:. Toronto Stock Exchange (20,138.35, up 88.88 points.) Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Technology. Down $1.18, or 19.31 per cent, to $4.93 on 9.9 million shares. BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 40 cents, or 2.38 per...
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Ends Higher For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, as optimism about global economic recovery and higher energy prices underpinned sentiment. Consumer discretionary and energy stocks closed with strong gains. Information technology, industrials and healthcare shares also fared well. Materials stocks were a...
Industrymining.com

Gold stocks room to run

The gold miners’ stocks have been drifting sideways to lower in recent weeks, fueling bearish sentiment. With their short-term upside momentum stalled, the great majority of analysts and traders seem worried about a deepening selloff. But this young gold-stock upleg is very much alive and well, with lots of room to run yet. Bull-market uplegs naturally flow and ebb, and today’s has been nowhere close to overbought yet.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street muted as eyes turn to next week's Fed meeting

Wall Street stocks were mixed at the close of a languid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and lingering concerns over whether longer-term inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) was modestly higher, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as greenback broadly rallies

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie touches a two-week low at 1.2140 * Canadian industry capacity use rise to 81.7% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 3-month low By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, extending a weekly decline, as the greenback broadly rose and domestic data showed industries operating at a greater share of their capacity in the first quarter. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2135 to the greenback, or 82.41 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since May 27 at 1.2140. For the week, it was on track to fall 0.5%. The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized. Yields fell on Thursday as the market deemed a spike in inflation to be transitory. Canadian industries ran at 81.7% of capacity in the first quarter of 2021, up from an upwardly revised 79.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics Canada said. "The report tracks the impact of the boom in the housing and resource extraction industries as the economy reflates," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said there remains considerable excess capacity in the Canadian economy. Still, the BoC's more hawkish stance since April and soaring commodity prices have helped boost the Canadian dollar, with the currency up nearly 5% against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. A stronger loonie is usually seen hurting exporters, but the nature of the global economic recovery could help companies pass on their higher costs from the currency to customers, leaving exporters in less pain than in previous cycles. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose on Friday to a fresh multi-year high at $70.80 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year up 1.2 basis points at 1.383%. Earlier in the day, it touched its lowest since March 3 at 1.368%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)