Jumbo To Open Three Belgian Stores This Summer

esmmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch supermarket chain Jumbo is set to expand its Belgian portfolio of stores with the addition of three outlets in the country this summer. The three new stores in Zonhoven, Zedelgem, and Heusden-Zolder will take the total number of stores in the country to 11. Jumbo Belgium. With the new...

www.esmmagazine.com
Belgians#West Flanders#Dutch#Zedelgem#Hema#Esm#Retailer#Antwerp#East Flanders#Limburg#Zonhoven
WWD

Etro Opens Summer Pop-up Stores in International Holiday Destinations

Etro wants to join its fans on summer vacation. The Milanese brand is inaugurating pop-up shops in some of the world’s most iconic holiday destinations, including the Hamptons in New York, Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Dubai, Bodrum in Turkey and Sochi in Russia. In the high-end beach resort of...
Retailviewthevibe.com

June Store Openings & Closings

It’s safe to say that we TO folks have high hopes for June. In addition to celebrating all things Pride, we’re all on the edge of our seats to find out when the city will safely reopen for good. While we wait, why not check out what new additions have come to the retail landscape here in Toronto? As always, there are new stores and restaurants opening but sadly, some have unfortunately shuttered.
Netherlandsbrickset.com

Three licensed sets revealed by Mexican certified store

They are due for release on August 1st and can be pre-ordered from the Mexican store. These all look surprisingly good! Okay, the meditation chamber isn’t very special, but it looks good enough for me. The 60s Batman cowl looks amazing, so much better than the weird ‘regular’ one that literally isn’t based on anything lol (It’s true, they just slapped some general batman characteristics onto a base and called it a day). It also looks better than the official minifig mask, but that’s not a big deal. And boy, the sanctuary is amazing! I thought it’d be a $20 set, which got me scared a bit after seeing the Dragon Flyer that also goes for 20 bucks and really is quite simple and awkward. Luckily it’s actually $30 instead, and it even comes with an exclusive captain marvel! Disappointed about the lack of printed legs AGAIN though, especially since Thanos who’s also exclusive DOES have it! Oh well, I’ll see how I can mod that when I get it. The ship itself also looks amazing, just weird that it’s so off-scale next to minifigs but I don’t mind it, it’ll look great on a shelf and the figures are just an unnecessary but fantastic extra.
Paris, TNradionwtn.com

Harbor Freight Opens Store In UC; Set To Open Paris Store Soon

Paris, Tenn.–Harbor Freight Tools opened a new store in Union City this week and will soon be opening a store in Paris. The Harbor Freight Union City store opened Tuesday at 1700 W. Reelfoot Ave. In Paris, Harbor Freight has signed a lease to open a store in the former...
RetailEntrepreneur

Shein opens a pop-up store in CDMX

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. We have good news! For lovers of the Shein store based in China, now they will be able to make their purchases in their first physical pop-up store in Mexico. We tell you where it is located and for how long it will be open.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Okto gains Spanish nod to offer cashless solution

Okto has become the first provider to be approved to offer digital payments via its cashless mobile wallet in Spain, which has been achieved in partnership with Jackpot Systems. This will see the Okto.Wallet be integrated directly onto gaming machines that are connected with the casino management system of Jackpot...
TechnologyTimes Daily

Twitter starts subscription service in Canada, Australia

Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
Boats & WatercraftsTravel Weekly

Celebrity Cruises offers cabins to Blue Light Card holders

Celebrity Cruises has made 100 cabins on UK-based Celebrity Silhouette available as part of a competition to thank Blue Light Card holders in this country. Anyone working in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector or armed forces can enter to be in with a chance of winning a holiday on the ship’s first sailing around the British Isles, which departs Southampton on July 3.
EuropeTravel Weekly

MSC Cruises to build cruise terminal in Barcelona

MSC Cruises has agreed a deal with the Port of Barcelona to build and operate a cruise terminal in the Spanish city. The line will invest more than £28 million into the terminal (pictured) that is expected to open in 2024 and will welcome incoming vessel MSC Europa, which will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) after it launches in 2022.
TravelTravel Weekly

Returning to the Algarve in Portugal

With Portugal on the green list, what can travellers expect in the Algarve this summer? Laura French explores capital Faro, visits sleepy fishing villages and hikes its rocky coastline. I’m having a staring contest with a fish – a huge, black, demonic thing curled up like a snake with an...
Boats & WatercraftsTravel Weekly

Costa Cruises confirms 2021-22 deployment

Costa Cruises has confirmed its deployment plans up until winter 2023, including sailings on yet-to-launch vessel Costa Toscana. Starting from next month, the line’s latest ship Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, which is currently being built, will enter service. Costa Firenze, which launched last December, will sail Mediterranean...
WorldTravel Weekly

Jet2holidays pushes back restart date to July 1

The UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, has pushed back its resumption date to July 1 in response to the government’s latest decision about its traffic light lists for international travel. Its resumption date for Turkey, which remains on the government’s red list, has been pushed back even further –...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Tauck returns to Europe with ocean and river cruises

Small ship ocean cruises lead the restart of operations by US operator Tauck in Europe this summer. The company plans to reopen in stages with selected departures on Iceland and Aegean itineraries in June and July. The resumption European river cruises will follow in August with sailings on the Rhone,...
DrinksThe Takeout

Belgian monastery re-opens “cathedral of beer” after more than 200 years

If you’ve been paying attention, you know I love a craftsman monk. Specifically Trappists. I’m nuts for a Trappist. Trappist monks are known for their self-sufficient culinary endeavors, which they use to support their monasteries around the world. And now, a group of monks in Belgium has a new project: cranking out creative beers in a brewing facility that hasn’t been used for more than 200 years.
Drinkspmldaily.com

Beer makers UBL revamp look of popular Tusker Malt Lager

KAMPALA — Beverage makers Uganda Breweries Ltd, in a bid to stamp the position of Tusker Malt Lager as Africa’s leading premium beer, have unveiled a new look with a refreshed label. Accorsing to the Luzira-based beer makers, while the look has been refreshed, the liquid remains the same unmistakably...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Wine buyers recommend 10 for summer 2021

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and relaxed restrictions mean we can take advantage of restaurant dining and socializing outdoors. It also kicks off a season of summer wines often headlined by rosé, thanks to marketing campaigns like Yes Way Rosé. (I’m an avowed advocate of winter rosé.) Every year, we look for trending grape varietals or regions, but it’s hard to overstate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and last year’s U.S.-European wine tariff wars on the availability and price of European wines. There were also wildfires that ravaged California and harsh frosts that hit European wine regions this spring. Wine production is, above all, about farming. Availability and price were further impacted by the shutdown of the restaurant industry and government trade spats.
Apparelaccessnepa.com

New handbag store opens in mall

A new handbag store has opened in the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Twp. This Bag Is Mine, featuring handbags, wallets and accessories, recently opened at the former Verizon Wireless location. It is the new home for Old Forge residents Jamie and Nick Praschak’s handbag business, which they have been...
Drinksjamessuckling.com

May 2021 tasting report: Our biggest month ever!

We published over 2,700 wine ratings in May 2021, the most monthly tastings we have done since this report began, from 15 different countries. In addition to our 2020 Bordeaux en primeur tastings, we also uncovered three perfect 100-point Napa Valley 2018 wines. and a 100-point Chianti Classico. YOU NEED...