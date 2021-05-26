Lubrizol Awarded $1 Million DOE Grant to Advance Fuel Cell Durability, Help the World Move Cleaner

Agrivoltaics are raising big expectations inside and outside the solar sector. The combination of solar power generation and grazing livestock or growing vegetable crops began to be considered a viable option to develop ground-mounted PV facilities on agricultural land over the past two years and is seen by many as a possible alternative to conventional solar parks. However, the business models and technologies that are currently being developed across several countries have not yet ensured the required viability for the deployment of huge volumes of solar capacity, which are strongly needed for the world's decarbonization and energy transition.