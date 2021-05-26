Cancel
Lubrizol Awarded $1 Million DOE Grant to Advance Fuel Cell Durability, Help the World Move Cleaner

By FuelCellsWorks
fuelcellsworks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Department of Energy grant will leverage Lubrizol expertise in antioxidant technology to develop improved membranes for extended life of heavy-duty fuel cells. CLEVELAND–The U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) recently awarded The Lubrizol Corporation $1 million to develop enhanced membranes for heavy-duty fuel cell applications. The award will be used by the Lubrizol Corporate Ventures team as they advance work focused on improving the durability of Proton-Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells through enhanced membrane oxidation performance.

