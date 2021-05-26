HILL: So much freedom owed to so few

Have you ever served in the military? Has anyone in your immediate family served in the military? Has anyone you know or worked with ever served in the military?. A high percentage of the 557 million Americans who have ever lived in the United States since its founding have never served in uniform protecting our nation’s freedom, so don’t feel bad if you have not served. Since the mandatory draft was abolished in 1973 by President Nixon, the only people who have served in the military are those who have volunteered on their own volition rather than having been forced to do so by law.