Look What Amazingness Is Taking Over West Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey!

Wow! Here we go again, another seemingly "empty" building in Toms River. Is this "empty" or just in the need of TLC?. I know some of you get upset with the growing number of empty businesses here in Toms River, but I do think having the conversation is good, even if it’s a negative conversation. The more we talk, the more we may see some action. Now I do understand saying “action” is easier said then done, but maybe some solutions can be considered. When looking at empty businesses we have to remember that there is a lot of money involved in Toms River real estate. You cannot simply bulldoze and plant trees because someone has investments in these properties.