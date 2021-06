Infocus International Group is bringing back the best rated Energy Storage online workshop which will be commencing live on 13 September 2021. Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This masterclass provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.