Without games being played by the Chicago Blackhawks, I’m starting to get itchy for hockey. Then I remember that the Stanley Cup Playoff are about to begin and the itchiness goes away. It’s been a while since I’ve paid most of my attention in the NHL away from the Blackhawks, but with the new playoff system this year, I’m very intrigued to see how these Stanley Cup Playoffs shake down. What’s craziest to me is that there is a very possible chance that we could see a Boston-Toronto or Montreal-Boston Stanley Cup Final this year. Talk about throwback.