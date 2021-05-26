Reug Reug and Muhammad Mokaev: The Future of Finding MMA Stars
MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. With so much attention going to the UFC, fans are continually looking for the next big thing. Recently, fighters have begun to be recognized earlier in their careers and heralded as future stars. Fighters like Reug Reug and Mohammad Mokaev have built cult followings and done a good job as marketing themselves as the future of the sport. MMA has a future in prospects which will become a more integral part in the sport going forward.mymmanews.com
