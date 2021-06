As the Steve Sarkisian era gets underway at the University of Texas, one thing is certain, and it's that there is no shortage of potential on the Longhorns roster for Sarkisian's staff to work with. But after both Charlie Strong and Tom Herman were both unable to fully capitalize on high-ceiling talent during their head coaching tenures before both were ultimately let go, many can only wonder whether Sarkisian will buck the trend and lead the Longhorns back to the successes of the Mack Brown era, or suffer the same fate as his past two predecessors.