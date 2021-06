England’s plan to lift all Covid-19 restrictions on June 21 has been scuppered by the Delta variant of the virus, Boris Johnson said Monday. Despite the UK’s successful vaccine rollout, which has given two doses to more than half of the adult population, the prevalence of the Delta variant — first identified in India — has convinced the Prime Minister and his government that “freedom day” for English citizens, as some have called it, must be delayed by four weeks to July 19.