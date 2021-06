The USSR built 10,645 MiG-21s between 1959 and 1985. Here’s What You Need to Know: Numerous air forces continue to use the MiG-21 and its Chinese variants. Military aircraft can have notoriously short lifespans, especially during periods of technological ferment. The most elite aircraft of World War I could become obsolete in a matter of months. Things weren’t much different in World War II. And at the dawn of the jet age, entire fleets of aircraft became passé as technologies matured. The advanced fighters that fought in the skies over Korea became junk just a few years later.