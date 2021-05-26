STEM-based aviation curriculum to be offered at Seminole High School
Seminole High School is implementing a new curriculum focused on the second-leading industry in the State of Oklahoma — aeronautics. The Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA) developed the innovative curriculum, set to begin in the fall of 2021 at SHS. The curriculum is designed to provide high-quality STEM-based aviation education to high school students and open the door to a variety of aviation careers.www.news-star.com