Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

STEM-based aviation curriculum to be offered at Seminole High School

Shawnee News-Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeminole High School is implementing a new curriculum focused on the second-leading industry in the State of Oklahoma — aeronautics. The Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA) developed the innovative curriculum, set to begin in the fall of 2021 at SHS. The curriculum is designed to provide high-quality STEM-based aviation education to high school students and open the door to a variety of aviation careers.

www.news-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seminole, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrators#School Supplies#Aerospace#School Curriculum#Engineering Students#High School Students#School Education#College Students#Seminole High School#Aopa#Shs#Unmanned Aircraft Systems#Aeronautics Industry#Seminole Students#Aviation Careers#Offer Hands On Activities#Stem#Technical Education#Courses#Aeronautical Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Seminole, OKNative American Times

Vice President for Fiscal Affairs

Seminole State College seeks applications for the following position:. Salary commensurate with education and experience. Excellent benefits. For a detailed job description, application procedure, visit www.sscok.edu. Submit application packets to:. Seminole State College. Attn: Office of the President. P.O. Box 351. Seminole, OK 74818.