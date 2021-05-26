Cancel
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as oil prices fall

 16 days ago

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2043 to 1.2124 * Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 1% * Canadian 10-year yield hits its lowest level since April 15 TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday for a second day against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly climbed, while investors awaited comments from a senior Bank of Canada official. U.S. crude prices were down nearly 1% at $65.44 a barrel as the prospect of returning Iranian oil offset optimism about improving U.S. fuel demand, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from its weakest level in nearly five months against a basket of major currencies. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2120 to the greenback, or 82.51 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest since last Thursday at 1.2124. On May 18, the loonie touched its strongest level in six years at 1.2013, bolstered by a recent surge in commodity prices and more hawkish guidance on the interest rate outlook from the Bank of Canada. BoC Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to take part in a panel discussion on "The Future of Digital Currencies in Canada" at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve. The 10-year hit its lowest level since April 15 at 1.444% before rebounding to 1.452%, down nearly one basis point on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches a six-day low at 1.2127 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.5% higher * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as oil prices rose and comments from a senior Bank of Canada policymaker supported expectations for further reduction of stimulus from the central bank as soon as next month. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2090 to the greenback, or 82.71 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since last Friday at 1.2127. The currency has been the top performing Group of 10 currency this year, gaining 5.3% against the greenback. It has been bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, including a reduction in the pace of bond purchases. BoC Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said that recent data show signs of increasing resilience in the economy that bodes well for the recovery. "If all goes well, the next few weeks could set us up for further tapering as soon as July," said Sri Thanabalasingam, a senior economist at TD Economics. With COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out and new cases tumbling, Canadian provinces are loosening economic restrictions. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to its highest level since October 2018 after a drop in new U.S. unemployment claims supported expectations for strong demand. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5% higher at $70.29 a barrel. The much-anticipated U.S. consumer price index report signaled that the current inflation wave will be transitory, weighing on the U.S. dollar and bond yields. Canadian government yields eased across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell as much as 2.7 basis points to 1.384%, its lowest level since March 11. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)