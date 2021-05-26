Cancel
Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Returns to Philadelphia Labor Day Weekend

By A.D. Amorosi
SFGate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. music festivals spring back to life this summer, Jay-Z’s curated two-day festival will return to Philadelphia for its tenth edition this coming Labor Day weekend, Saturday Sept. 4 and Sunday Sept. 5. Early bird tickets can be purchased here with packages and artists’ line-ups for Made in America’s hip-hop and EDM-heavy multiple stages to be announced shortly.

