To Protect Me From America, My Parents Changed My Name Without Telling Me
When I was 18, my parents legally changed my name without my permission. In one split second, I went from Leslie Okwu to Leslie Nguyễn-Okwu. There was no discussion, no vetoes, nothing. "Looks better this way," they said, "end of story." But not for me. With a crisp, new birth certificate in hand, I suddenly had to bear the weight of my full and fraught heritage as a Vietnamese Nigerian American. I was torn.www.harpersbazaar.com