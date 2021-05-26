To Protect Me From America, My Parents Changed My Name Without Telling Me

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 18, my parents legally changed my name without my permission. In one split second, I went from Leslie Okwu to Leslie Nguyễn-Okwu. There was no discussion, no vetoes, nothing. "Looks better this way," they said, "end of story." But not for me. With a crisp, new birth certificate in hand, I suddenly had to bear the weight of my full and fraught heritage as a Vietnamese Nigerian American. I was torn.

PoliticsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

The Five Reasons To Believe Communism Is Coming To America

Before you laugh and say what a crazy story this is, consider this quote from the late founder of the Soviet Union a.k.a. Lenin. "Socialism leads to Communism." So when you look at what happened last year with lockdowns, big tech censorship, Covid cover-ups, and now the complete loss of a working media, communism may not be as far off as you think.
Posted by
Jack Otis

How One Photograph Helped Change the Course of History in America

The man depicted in the above photograph was an escaped slave named Gordon who was popularly known as Whipped Peter. He fled from a Louisiana plantation in March 1863 to a Union encampment in Baton Rouge where he gained his freedom. The picture above depicts the torture and abuse inflicted on enslaved African Americans by their slave owners.
PoliticsSt. Louis American

Is a next Civil War in our future?

After January 6th it would not be hyperbolic to say the United States is facing a political crisis of potentially epic proportions. No one can question that America in 2021 is now an unstable society, which means its future is up for grabs. That means we should be giving serious thought to what it means to be Black in America. That means we think about our future in America in the context of our history, there is some reason to hope, but little cause for optimism.
MinoritiesJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Sultan: Why we never learned certain parts of American history in school

The past few years have revealed some startling gaps in our American history education. I graduated college with a minor in history. But the first I heard of the 1921 massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was after the 2019 hit TV series “Watchmen” based a story around it.
Advocacyaninjusticemag.com

The Anger of Realizing America Isn’t Free

Coming to terms with the true state of American freedom. Over and over again, the one “truth” told to me as a child was that America was free. It would be something spoken during official commencements by school administrators and local politicians. Candidates for office would begin their debates by extolling how American freedom allowed them to be where they are today. Teachers would take time during lessons to discuss the uniqueness of the American experiment, highlighting all the rights and opportunities given to all of its citizens.
MinoritiesMic

I am Asian American. No hyphen required

Growing up, my parents were always very clear about who we were. “Your blood is Chinese, so you will always be Chinese; but your nationality, your passport, is American. You can even run for president some day because you are a natural born citizen.” They were proud to give me the best of both worlds.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Black-owned paper’s ‘soldiers’ fight to give African American perspective

Just five blocks away from the crossroads of 38th and Chicago, where the world watched Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd last May, sits the oldest Black newspaper in Minnesota: the Spokesman-Recorder. The almost 87-year-old paper was originally two Black newspapers, the Saint Paul Recorder and the Minneapolis Spokesman, launched by...
Minoritiestelegramnews.net

Some things should never be so Black and white

Next week will mark one year since George Floyd was murdered by former police officer, Derek Chauvin. While his death sparked worldwide outrage, protests, and much needed discussions about our nation's systemic inequities, a recent NPR poll suggests that white and Black Americans still have very different views on race and policing.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Are you 'woke' to Black genocide in America?

The civil rights movement was propelled by the blatant portrayal, yet denial, of America’s systemic racism. The refusal to recognize the grave social injustices levied upon the African-American community, compelled the church to respond. Clergy, Rabbis, community activists, Black and White activists led nationwide protests here in America. The Negro...
Societypsychologytoday.com

My Country, 'Tis of Me

American social institutions (like economics, politics, family life, and health care) support a private-regarding, even selfish, vision of life. A capitalist economy, which encourages private wealth development and management, is fundamental to this vision. Concerns about self-management affect political views, as many try to reduce their own taxes and oppose...
Books & Literaturebrennancenter.org

Overcoming the Existential Threat of Racism

In Theodore R. Johnson’s new book, he reckons with the legacy and persistence of racism in the United States while narrating the multigenerational story of his family against the backdrop of American history. When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America goes on to chronicle the sweeping achievements of Black Solidarity, both for Black Americans and for the country as a whole — and describes how it can serve as a template for a broader national solidarity that can help substantively address the effects of racism in the United States.
MinoritiesHickory Daily Record

Letter: There is no white supremacist problem in this country

I find it oddly strange that all the marching in the streets, burning down of businesses of which many of them are Black-owned, taking over of cities by the real insurrectionists with guns and violence, demanding the defunding of our police protections as the police departments are being burned down along with other government buildings, we are told we have a white supremacist problem in this country. Yet all the violence that is going on in this country is clearly coming from the race-baiting left.