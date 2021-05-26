Add new comment

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Trim Adds Mid-Century Modern Seats and More. Have you been dying for tufted seats and bronze rims? Your dreams have been answered. Toyota is creating a new trim just above the XLE and just below Limited to its popular Highlander Hybrid line. The new trim level for ‘22 is called the Bronze Edition. It features two new exterior colors, Cement and Wind Chill. These are offset by the signature bronze-colored alloy wheels.

