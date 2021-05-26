Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla Model Tops List of Vehicles With Lowest Retained Value Over Past 12 Months

torquenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsed car prices are booming, but this Tesla Model bucks that trend. Here is the old model from Tesla that nobody seems to want to pay more for. A new study by iSeeCars.com has determined that the average used car price has by 17% in the past year. Some used vehicles are seeing massive price jumps in their trade-in or private-sale value. For example, the Mercedes Benz S-Class sedan has seen its value rise by 28%, which amounts to an average increase in value of about $16K for lucky owners. Corvette owners are seeing even greater valuation spikes.

www.torquenews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#New Cars#Sedan#Car Manufacturers#Iseecars Com#The Mercedes Benz S Class#The Tesla Model S#The Model S#Torque News#Evs#Northeastern University#American#Tiktok Tokncars#Twitter#Linkedin#Mercedes Benz#Model#Tops#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Highlights ‘Continuous Improvement’ of Model S Over the Years [PIC]

Tesla released a pre-production Model S prototype in 2009, following up with the first officially-released Model S P85 in 2012 – and the electric sedan has come a long way since. During Tesla’s Model S Plaid Delivery Day Event, the company shared a slide comparing the specs from different Model...
BusinessRoad & Track

The Model S Plaid Is Tesla's Hellcat

Two American manufacturers are outliers. One, a future-forward group that was all-electric from day one, has carved out a niche by seeing cars as tech products. Another, a beloved relic of America's muscle car past, makes just three massive cars. Both have the same problem, that their core product is a sedan that has not been updated in about a decade. Both have the same solution, too.
Carsthetechportal.com

Tesla Model S ‘Plaid’ now open for delivery in the US, reaches 0-60 mph in ‘under 2 seconds’

Tesla has ruled the electric market for quite some time, with a valuation that eclipses any of its competitors, thanks to perhaps the best fleet of electric cars on the market. While Tesla’s vehicles are already pretty popular among users, Elon Musk likes to always improve, and what could be a better improvement than the world’s fastest production car? At least that’s what Tesla claims the new Model S Plaid is-the world’s fastest production car.
Businessshortpedia.com

Tesla to launch high-end Model S ''Plaid'' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche

Tesla Inc will deliver a high-performance version of its Model S on Thursday, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan and fend off rivals such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lucid Motors in the luxury electric vehicle market. Tesla redefined electric cars in 2012 when it launched its high-end Model S with a sleek design and long driving range, but is facing a raft of new challengers.
Carsreviewgeek.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Arrives With 200 MPH Top Speed, PS5-Level Gaming and More

Telsa’s first Model S Plaid officially rolled off the production line on Thursday, with CEO Elon Musk confirming all sorts of exciting information up on stage. From the nearly 200 MPH top speed, over 1,000 horsepower, PS5-level gaming and infotainment, and an estimated 390-mile range on a single charge. The...
Fremont, CAtflcar.com

How Does The Tesla Model S Plaid Compare To The Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Lucid Air And Mercedes-Benz EQS?

Tesla’s taken another step forward on performance. On paper, there’s no denying the brand new Tesla Model S Plaid is a performance beast. Last night, though, we had another opportunity to actually see it in action, as CEO Elon Musk did an acceleration run on the test loop right outside the company’s Fremont, California factory last night. With 1,020 horsepower, a quoted 200 mph top speed and sub-2 second 0-60 time (not to mention a 9.23 second quarter-mile time), the Plaid aims to move the whole game forward not just among its main rivals, but to show just what sort of performance electric cars can achieve.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid: Safest, Quickest Computer On Wheels Ever Built

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Autonomous Light Vehicle Market : Initiatives Support CAGR 2021 Top Most – Daimler, Tesla, Ford

Latest research on Global Autonomous Light Vehicle Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Autonomous Light Vehicle which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Autonomous Light Vehicle market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Autonomous Light Vehicle market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Autonomous Light Vehicle investments from 2021 till 2031.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 VW Multivan, 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, BMW at Le Mans: Car News Headlines

Volkswagen has no plans to end its traditional line of T-series vans despite the development of a modern Microbus based on the battery-electric ID.Buzz concept. Today we have a first look at the new T7-generation van in Multivan guise. Tesla has started deliveries of its range-topping Model S Plaid and...
Carsmobilesyrup.com

Tesla’s Plaid Model S trim is the fastest production car ever

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again took the stage late to reveal the world’s fastest production car ever, the new Plaid trim of the Model S. While the ludicrously fast 0-100 in 2.1-second speed of the car was the main bulk of the show, Musk also showed off the new motor tech that can maintain 1,000 horsepower all the way up to 200 miles per hour (326 km/h).
Fremont, CAtechinvestornews.com

Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla finally held the long-awaited, and once rescheduled, “delivery event” for its ultra-fast Model S Plaid at its factory in Fremont, California. The electric vehicle company will begin with 25 deliveries on Friday evening, expanding to several hundred cars per week and a thousand cars per week in the next quarter, CEO Elon Musk said […]
Carstflcar.com

Tesla’s 200 MPH Model S Plaid Arrives Tonight, Packing A $129,990 Price Tag: Update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims the Model S Plaid is the “fastest accelerating car ever”. 1,020 horsepower, a 200 MPH top speed and a 0-60 time of 1.99 seconds are all headline-grabbing figures, but to potential customers they’ve all just been figures out there in the ether — until now. The high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid will officially launch tonight at 7 PM Pacific (10 PM Eastern) tonight. It aims to be the brand’s halo by virtue of its supercar-crushing performance, at least until Tesla’s other planned models come along to expand the company’s customer base.
CarsCleanTechnica

Top Speed of Tesla Model 3 “Performance” Put to the Test on the Autobahn

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX. With nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube, the review team from AutoTopNL had a lot to say about the 2021 design refresh Tesla Model 3 Performance variant. In short, they tested it rigorously. This particular vehicle was probably from one of the first batches of Model 3 Performance vehicles shipped to Europe earlier this year.
Economyjust-auto.com

Tesla cancels range-topping Model S Plaid+

Tesla has left customers and industry observers in a state of confusion this week after its CEO, Elon Musk announced the cancellation of its incoming top-of-the-line Model S Plaid+ mere days before it was due to go on sale. The Model S first went on sale in 2012 and is...