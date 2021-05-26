Tesla Model Tops List of Vehicles With Lowest Retained Value Over Past 12 Months
Used car prices are booming, but this Tesla Model bucks that trend. Here is the old model from Tesla that nobody seems to want to pay more for. A new study by iSeeCars.com has determined that the average used car price has by 17% in the past year. Some used vehicles are seeing massive price jumps in their trade-in or private-sale value. For example, the Mercedes Benz S-Class sedan has seen its value rise by 28%, which amounts to an average increase in value of about $16K for lucky owners. Corvette owners are seeing even greater valuation spikes.www.torquenews.com