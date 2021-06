Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 looks to add to Thursday's record close. U.S. stock futures rose Friday, one day after the S&P 500 logged its 27th record close of 2021 but its first since May 7. Shaking off a red-hot inflation report, the Dow also rose Thursday, breaking a three-session losing streak and finishing less than 1% from last month's record close. The Nasdaq's gain Thursday brought the tech-heavy index within 1% of its last record close in late April.