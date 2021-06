If you’re an iOS user, there’s a lot of options to consider if you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds, but if you want full compatibility, Apple’s product lineup is as good as it gets. And the AirPods Pro is the option Apple positions as their flagship, top-of-the-line product as far as this product category goes, only surpassed in price by the AirPods Max. But they’re getting older. They launched in 2019 right as Apple launched their iPhone 11 lineup, but 2019 being 2 years ago, they’re getting old quickly. New ones are in development, but we might not see new ones launch until at least next year.