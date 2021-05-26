Allison Russell Sings 'Nightflyer' With Brittney Spencer, Brandi Carlile on 'Kimmel'

Katie Pruitt, a 27-year-old Americana artist who recently released a defiant album about being a lesbian raised Catholic in Atlanta, is about to enter into her Saturn returns era, which means her life is going to get weird. Or so Brandi Carlile, the six-time Grammy winner whose name has become synonymous with Americana over the last decade, and who just released a remarkably honest memoir that delves into her life as a queer musician, tells her. "You're going to freak out, probably," Carlile says. "Right when you turn 30." But, Carlile assures her, "I feel like the best records happened on these big, precipice moments in life."