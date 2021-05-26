Allison Russell Sings 'Nightflyer' With Brittney Spencer, Brandi Carlile on 'Kimmel'

In all likelihood, in the history of mainstream-leaning country music, there has never been an album released with the type of intersectional intention that inspires Allison Russell’s June 2021-released LP Outside Child. Russell’s not just an artist who recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on May 28, 2021. She’s also a biracial, Canadian-born queer woman — and mother — who was adopted and a teenage sexual trauma survivor. Currently, she’s also an empathetic singer-songwriter who among her career highlights has “reclaiming the banjo’s ancestral African-American roots” — as a member of folk quartet Our Native Daughters with Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, and Leyla McCalla — as a notable accomplishment. Thus, this album serving as a beacon of strong yet delicate truth to power for Black people, queer people, and generally people feeling socioculturally or psychologically lost shouldn’t be shocking.