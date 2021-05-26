Teardown shows the new Apple TV 4K is easy to repair, but Siri Remote is a pain

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Walmart has a new Android TV streaming box, part of its Onn brand of super inexpensive alternatives to popular products. The last time I was at Walmart, Onn essentially has its own options for anything you might need in terms of tech. They do tablets, lamps, chargers, TV mounts, microSD cards, and everything in between. The best part is the pricing for these goods. It’s all crazy cheap. Sure, the quality may not be the same as more expensive counterparts, but hey, not everyone can make famous YouTuber money.