Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Teardown shows the new Apple TV 4K is easy to repair, but Siri Remote is a pain

By D. Hardawar
Engadget
 16 days ago

Given that the revamped Apple TV 4K looks identical to the last model, we figured that it would be similarly easy to repair. And according to iFixit's teardown video, that's precisely the case. The site was able to tear right through the set-top box's case, thanks to a bit of prying and standard screws. In a unique twist, Apple also used metal contact pins to connect the ATV's large fan to its logic board. That makes it easy to remove without worrying about breaking any cables.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#Teardown#Battery Components#Ifixit#Home Video#Atv#Iphone#4k#Infrared Commands#Repairability#Metal Contact Pins#Transparent#Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Softwareithinkdiff.com

Remote Buddy 2 app brings Siri Remote (2021) support for Mac

The latest update of Remote Buddy 2 app brings 2nd generation Siri Remote support for Mac. Now Mac owners can use the new Siri Remote inner and outer navigation wheels to switch slides of a presentation, play and pause videos, select apps, and much more. But lacks voice assistant support.
Electronicsimore.com

Apple TV 4K (2021) review: A great product, but for who?

The new Apple TV 4K is here. Announced at the Spring Loaded April event, Apple promises users that the new 2021 edition makes "the best device for watching shows and movies even better," but does it deliver? With no hardware redesign or breakthrough changes to speak of, on paper, one could understandably dismiss the new Apple TV as a skippable tweak to one of Apple's least sexy products.
Electronicsmagazinebuzz.com

iFixit tears up the new Apple TV 4K. And the new Siri Controller

IFixit Repair Service has disassembled Apple’s latest version of the Apple TV 4K and, like its predecessor, is fairly easy to fix. The new Apple TV 4K has the same design and can be unlocked in the same way as the version released in 2017. The biggest difference in terms of components is that the new version is equipped with the Apple A12 Bionic chip, which is the same chip as the iPhone XR and iPhone XS.
Computersigeeksblog.com

How to install and use a web browser on Apple TV 4 and 4K

Apple TV is one of the best media players out there with support for many games. However, Apple stripped off the support for Safari after Apple TV’s 3rd generation. Hence, you can’t install a web browser in the later updates. While you can surf the web via AirPlay using your...
Electronics9to5Mac

Poll: Do you think the new Siri Remote is an improvement over its predecessor?

The new Apple TV 4K has been out in the wild for a week and one of the big changes is the totally redesigned Siri Remote (sold separately too). The new remote has gotten mostly praise but it does come with a few omissions and changes that may be frustrating to some. What do you think, is the new Siri Remote an upgrade over the previous version?
TV Showswhathifi.com

Some 4K content being incorrectly labelled as HD on new Apple TV 4K

New Apple TV 4K box could have few gremlins in its system. Some users have reported that the 2021 device is incorrectly labelling their favourite 4K movies and TV shows as 'HD', according to 9to5Mac. The glitch seems to affect third-party apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max,...
Electronicsdroid-life.com

Walmart’s New $29 Onn 4K Android TV Box Sounds Interesting Enough

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Walmart has a new Android TV streaming box, part of its Onn brand of super inexpensive alternatives to popular products. The last time I was at Walmart, Onn essentially has its own options for anything you might need in terms of tech. They do tablets, lamps, chargers, TV mounts, microSD cards, and everything in between. The best part is the pricing for these goods. It’s all crazy cheap. Sure, the quality may not be the same as more expensive counterparts, but hey, not everyone can make famous YouTuber money.
Electronicswccftech.com

New Apple TV 4K Supports 4K HDR at 120 FPS, But Apple Did Not Unlock it

Apple launched the new 2021 Apple TV 4K at its Spring Loaded event last month. Apparently, the company did not bring any major design changes to the set-top box but equipped it with a powerful processor. However, the Siri Remote received its major update and it now looks pretty neat. While the powerful chip is a much welcome addition, reviewers suggest that Apple has yet to unlock its full potential. The 2021 Apple TV 4K comes with HDMI 2.1 which allows the device to support 4K HDR at 120 fps.
Electronicsfiz-x.com

Take a Look At New Apple TV 4K

Apple launched their new Apple TV 4K, the new gadget comes with an updated Apple TV remote. Now we get to have another look at the newest Apple TV in a video from UrAvgConsumer, we get to have a good look at the device and its new features. The actual...