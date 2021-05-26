Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Tallies three hits
Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. Sandoval thrived against his former team and recorded his second multi-hit appearance of the month, though it's also worth mentioning he's been relegated to a minimal role and has seen more than two at-bats just thrice across May. The veteran has been making the most of his opportunity, though, hitting .286 with a .959 OPS despite recording just 49 plate appearances across 35 games.www.cbssports.com