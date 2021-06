Sophie Turner has changed up her hair look and it's all the summer revamp inspiration we needed. If you're anything like us, you're still celebrating the opening of salons after lockdown and feeling your best-self after a full MOT, we're talking nails, waxing, brow and hair appointments, you get the picture. Salons were closed for so long, we had to celebrate their reopening somehow right? Now that there's no more need for DIY haircuts - touch wood - we've been looking for the the best new styles to update our look for summer, and it would seem celebs, Sophie turner included - are doing the same.