Giants' Brandon Belt: Could require MRI

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants may send Belt in for an MRI on Wednesday after he experienced left side discomfort during his ninth-inning at-bat in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. The injury is a recurring one for Belt, who had previously been held out of the...

www.cbssports.com
