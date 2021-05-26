Giants' Brandon Belt: Could require MRI

Kevin Gausman, as he has all season long, was cruising during Sunday's 5-4 win over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Gausman was fantastic, striking out seven while allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings. But on his 72nd and final pitch of the day, Gausman fielded a ground ball on the third-base side of the infield grass and fired a strike to LaMonte Wade Jr. at first for the final out of the inning, and appeared to tweak something in the process. He went into the dugout with a 5-0 lead before giving way to Jarlin Garcia in the bottom of the seventh.