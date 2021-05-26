Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Charlie Morton: Dazzles against Boston

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Morton (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Red Sox after allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks while fanning nine across seven innings. Morton has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last four starts and also tied his season-high mark for strikeouts in this one. The veteran decreased his ERA to 3.98 and will try to extend this excellent run of form in his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the Mets on the road.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Boston#Mets#Hits#The Red Sox#Strikeouts#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBSouth Coast Today

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Avisail Garcia smacked a two-run home run in the fifth.
MLBTalking Chop

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock. The Braves took him as a risky fourth round pick with very little post-surgery information, though what we all did have hinted at an astronomical ceiling. The Braves signed him on slot at $451.8k and he officially finished his Clemson career with only 63 innings pitched and a gaudy 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings to go with 5.4 walks per nine. Strider was slow to get his first chance at game action in 2021, but that first taste we got of him was an enticing show.
BaseballHerald-Times

Patriot baseball drops WIC contests to Mustangs, Braves

The Owen Valley varsity baseball team found themselves on the losing end of two Western Indiana Conference games last week, falling to the Edgewood Mustangs and the Indian Creek Braves. On Tuesday, OV hosted Edgewood, resulting in a 10-0 loss. “We didn’t handle the pressure of the rivalry game as...
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBPosted by
WegENT

The MLB Watchability Index

We’re about a quarter of the way through the season in baseball now, and in a 162 game season, it just goes to show how much can change due to the marathon element of the sport. It makes last year’s 60-game season feel even weirder. With that being said, there are so many games to get through, so right now, not many games are considered to be “high stakes.” With the lack of stakes, if you want to watch a baseball game, you at the very least want to watch the most entertaining product. That might not always mean the “best team,” but rather the most “watchable” team, because these two are very different qualifiers. You want to watch the interesting storylines, the personalities, the matchups, the beautiful and engaged ballparks, and the teams that are really going for it. So, with all of these things considered, these are the teams that if you have the opportunity to flip on a game in mid-May, are going to be one of the most “watchable” and pleasing products in the game as of now.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves vs. Blue Jays odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, May 13 predictions from proven computer model

The Toronto Blue Jays go for the three-game sweep when they take on the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon in a key interleague matchup. The Blue Jays (19-16), who posted a 4-1 win over Atlanta on Wednesday, are 7-4 this month. The Braves (17-19), who are 6-5 against Toronto in the last 11 home games against them, have gone 5-5 in May. The Blue Jays lead the season series 5-0.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBoddsshark.com

UNDER Should Be the Play in Mets-Braves Opener

Just when you thought the New York Mets might be able to open up a lead in the National League East, they put together a clunker of a series to fall back to the pack. The Mets (18-16 SU, 15-18-1 O/U) look to rebound from an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they visit Atlanta (19-21 SU, 22-17-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves recalled left-hander Tucker Davidson before beginning a seven-game homestand Monday. They designated lefty Jesse Biddle for assignment to open a spot. Davidson, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. He started, pitching 1-2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits against the Red Sox. After spending the shortened season at the alternate training site, Davidson’s debut was the culmination of a rise that began accelerating in 2019, his last full season. Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 129-2/3 innings across two minor-league levels.
MLBatlantanews.net

Jays look to complete sweep, stay perfect vs. Braves

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays will try to sweep the season series from the Atlanta Braves when the teams complete a three-game set on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Jays are 5-0 against the Braves this season and have cliched their first season-series win over Atlanta since 2008. Toronto is 8-4in...
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Braves outduel Cougars 15-9 on diamond

Offense was the name of the game during the Brownstown Central-Trinity Lutheran softball game on the Cougars’ field Saturday morning. The teams combined for 26 hits, including four home runs and five doubles in the Braves’ 15-9 win. Brownstown’s Rylee May and Trinity’s Ally Russell hit the first home runs...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

New York Mets (18-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8...
MLBCovers.com

Blue Jays vs Braves Picks and Predictions: Cool Runnings

Thank goodness this is a getaway game because the Atlanta Braves can’t wait for the Blue Jays to get out of town. Atlanta has lost all five games it has played against Toronto this season, getting outscored 35-16 in the process. The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves swept by Blue Jays for a second time

The Atlanta Braves hoped to avoid being swept by the Blue Jays for a second time on Thursday afternoon. It was like déjà vu all over again for the Atlanta Braves as they were facing yet another sweep on Thursday. The Blue Jays offense has been relentless against Atlanta’s pitching...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves swept, finish 0-6 vs. Blue Jays

The Braves might be seeing Blue Jays in their nightmares. In their final scheduled meeting of the season, the Blue Jays defeated the Braves again, 8-4 on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. It was a hard-fought, up-and-down affair that was decided in the ninth when the Blue Jays scored four times. Toronto swept the Braves for the second time this season.