Mariners' Robert Dugger: Gets nod in bullpen game

The M’s swept the Texas Rangers, and now face a better, though beatable, team. As I’ve said several times already, the M’s have shown an admirable ability to beat the teams they should beat – they’re better than, say, the Orioles, and they’ve won many of those series (Note: principle not valid vs. Detroit). They’ve struggled with teams like Houston and LA, but the entire sport struggles with those teams. When the M’s have really collapsed, they’ve done it comprehensively, and the obvious tell is that they start losing to the bad teams, which is very frustrating until the realization dawns that the M’s are a bad team, too.