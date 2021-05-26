Cancel
Mariners' Robert Dugger: Gets nod in bullpen game

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Manager Scott Servais said Dugger would start Wednesday's game in Oakland in what amounts to a bullpen game for the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Dugger tossed 22 pitches over an inning of relief Sunday, so the Mariners likely won't be inclined to have him work especially deep into his start Wednesday. Yohan Ramirez has the freshest arm among the Mariners' bullpen options, so he could be a candidate to fill multiple innings behind Dugger if Seattle doesn't call up another pitcher from the minors prior to Wednesday's contest.

