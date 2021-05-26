Cancel
MLB

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Plates run Tuesday

 16 days ago

Acuna went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. Acuna made his presence felt with his only knock, as he plated one of the team's three runs with an RBI double that scored Pablo Sandoval in the top of the sixth. Acuna has been sensational this season, but his numbers have regressed a bit of late and is hitting .167 with an .807 OPS over his last 10 appearances.

Pablo Sandoval
#Braves#Ops#The Red Sox
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Mets at Braves – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

Is anyone left to fill out a lineup for the suddenly struggling Mets?. At the end of the last business week a few short days ago we felt pretty good about the state of affairs with New York’s National League ballclub. But the injury list added a few more names over the weekend and we’re now looking at a Mets team that has lost three in a row.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves and Mets set to square off for first time in 2021

After picking up a series in Milwaukee over the weekend, the Braves are returning home for a week-long homestand. They’ll be kicking off seven straight days of baseball in Cobb County with their first series of the season against the New York Mets. While the Mets may getting off to...
MLBchatsports.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.
MLBTalking Chop

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock. The Braves took him as a risky fourth round pick with very little post-surgery information, though what we all did have hinted at an astronomical ceiling. The Braves signed him on slot at $451.8k and he officially finished his Clemson career with only 63 innings pitched and a gaudy 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings to go with 5.4 walks per nine. Strider was slow to get his first chance at game action in 2021, but that first taste we got of him was an enticing show.
MLBSouth Coast Today

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuna rejoins lineup as Braves begin homestand

After a three-game absence from the lineup, Ronald Acuna is back. The Braves’ All-Star outfielder returned in full Monday, hitting leadoff and manning right field, for the series opener against the Mets. Acuna missed almost all the weekend series in Milwaukee after injuring his ankle May 13. He made a late pinch-hit appearance Sunday.
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves swept, finish 0-6 vs. Blue Jays

The Braves might be seeing Blue Jays in their nightmares. In their final scheduled meeting of the season, the Blue Jays defeated the Braves again, 8-4 on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. It was a hard-fought, up-and-down affair that was decided in the ninth when the Blue Jays scored four times. Toronto swept the Braves for the second time this season.
MLBdarnews.com

Braves' Ronald Acuna jams left ankle, avoids serious injury

ATLANTA (AP) -- Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a left ankle injury. X-rays on Acuna's ankle were negative. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuna is day to day. Acuna, who led off the game with...
MLBCovers.com

Braves vs Brewers Picks and Predictions: Can Either Lineup Wake up?

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game set on Saturday night, one day after Marcell Ozuna and the visitors took the first game 6-3 in a one-sided performance. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson will try and build off an outstanding rookie season and will duel against veteran left-hander Brett...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

New York Mets (18-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.