Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had harsh words for Kamala Harris, saying watching the vice president take questions from the press is similar to “watching a drunk play Jenga.”. “It’s not that she doesn’t expect hard questions. She doesn’t even expect obvious questions,” Gutfeld said during a segment of The Five Tuesday. “She just wants to laugh over a glass of Chablis. I bet she is a barrel of laughs, but she needs some serious media training. When she’s nervous, she makes you nervous. It’s like watching a drunk play Jenga. You don’t know what’s going to happen. And it’s not like she’s hopeless. It's that she’s hapless. It’s like she doesn’t really want to be there.”