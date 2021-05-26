Waymo's safety chief is warning against calling cars 'self-driving' before they really are

The safety chief at Waymo LLC, the autonomous vehicle pioneer, is warning about prematurely saying that any cars today are "self-driving." Some cars that have adopted that description really only have a feature known as an advanced driver-assistance system, or ADAS, said Mauricio Pena in a CNBC op-ed, without naming names. Such systems can't drive cars on their own; instead, they can only assist human drivers and require those drivers to be attentive and ready to take the wheel at all times, he said.