Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As President Joe Biden undoes his predecessor's immigration policies that he considers inhumane, he faces a major question: How far should he go to right perceived wrongs? Biden halted a key policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration courts and said an estimated 26,000 asylum-seekers with active cases could wait in the United States, a process that could take several years in backlogged courts. But that leaves out tens of thousands whose claims were denied or dismissed under the policy, known officially as "Migrant Protection Protocols." Advocates are pressing for them to get another chance.

