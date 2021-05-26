Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on June 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: It is just a gut feeling I have. I don't want America to look bad on a world stage but I'm not confident. All right, but in the meantime, unfortunately, that is all the time we have left we hope you'll set your DVR and never miss an episode. In the meantime, let not your hearts is troubled. Laura Ingram is next. All right, what snippy comment and I guess this hit me with it now?