Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, IA

Wessels Celebrated for 51 Years of Service

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNo3v_0aBz4CYC00

(Atlantic) Cass County Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Gerald Wessels, DVM was recognized on Monday, May 24, 2021 for 51 years of service on the Cass County Board of Health.

“Serving on a local board of health is an honorable and noteworthy task, and to do that for 51 years is astonishing. We can’t thank Dr. Wessels enough for his dedication to the health of Cass County residents and the support of Cass County Public Health,” stated Beth Olsen, Cass County Public Health Director. “We were unable to safely celebrate Dr. Wessels in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially thankful for today, that we now get to celebrate 51 years.”

Local boards of health are responsible for public health in their jurisdiction. They support the local public health vision, mission, and encourage community involvement in setting public health priorities. The Cass County Board of Health consists of five members: Dr. Gerald Wessels, Betty Johnston, Gary Dinkla, Mary Strong, and Cass County Board of Supervisors Representative Mark O’Brien.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Board Of Health#Wessels Celebrated#Cass County Public Health#Dr Wessels#Dr Gerald Wessels#Cass County Residents#Community Involvement#Health Chairman#Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11 to 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports seven additional positive tests in Mills County, three in...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Approves Phone System Upgrade

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Community School District is upgrading its phone system. Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the phone system is outdated and limited in functions and unrepairable due to the unavailability of products. On Wednesday, the School Board approved NishnaNet’s proposal to replace the antiquated system with an IPO system...
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Water Superintendent discusses Water Emergency

(Audubon) On Monday, city officials in Audubon put in place a Water Emergency effective through September 1st. Dirk Rasmussen, with US Water, explains the water table is low and the wells have to work overtime to catch up. “They are calling for water 17-18 hours a day and the wells are on and off and on and off as the levels get too low. If we would have an emergency or a well go down then we could be short. The tower slowly goes down during the day because it’s not keeping up with the water going out so it catches up overnight.”
PoliticsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City Council approves Minor Budget Amendments

(Red Oak) The Red Oak City Council amended the budget following a public hearing on Monday night. City Administrator Brad Wright says the amendment included a few additional minor items not included in the original budget. This included repairs at the Fire Station, sewer installation at the Library, and maintenance at the tennis courts.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Health System Rebrands as Cass Health

Atlantic — Effective officially on July 1, 2021, Cass County Health System will be known as Cass Health. “As an independent hospital, we can be nimble and sensitive to the needs of the patients, families, and communities we serve. Over the past four years, we have recruited more than 30 new providers to the community, and we have been modernizing, updating, and renovating several areas inside and outside the walls of the hospital. During this renovation process, we along with our board, decided it was the right time to update our name,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

News from the Nishna Valley Family YMCA

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 8 p.m. Friday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. Childwatch Hours. Max of 5 children at a time...
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Relay For Life Event Comes Back in 2021

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Relay For Life Event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will be held this year, after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is typically held in June, but due to the pandemic, will be moved to Aug. 15.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DAISY Award Presented to Britni Olson, RN BSN

(Atlantic) Cass County Health System is proud to announce that Britni Olson, RN BSN was honored with the DAISY Award on Thursday, May 13, 2021. “I’m so grateful, “Being a DAISY nurse is such an honor and I’m so thankful to now be considered one.” said Britni. Britni has been a nurse for 13 years, with the last 8 years spent at CCHS in the Obstetrics unit.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR staff welcomes students to Cold Springs for outdoor learning day

(Lewis) Elementary students in Cass County got an opportunity to learn about the outdoors this week. Kids from Griswold and Atlantic were at Cold Springs Park in Lewis on Thursday. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes was one of several DNR personnel on hand. “These outdoor classrooms are really valuable to the kids. It gets them outdoors and gets them exposed to a lot of different things that maybe they weren’t aware were available to them in the natural resources.”
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Assessor Leaving For Ames Job

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson will be leaving her job near the end of the month after she accepted an assessors job from the City of Ames Wednesday night. Nelson said Thursday she saw the job online, and thought it would be a good opportunity for her.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Produce in the Park opens June 3

(Atlantic) Produce in the Park kicks off the 2021 farmer’s market season on June 3. The market features live music, prepared foods, and community groups at the City Park. Produce in the Park is a community-oriented farmers market held every Thursday evening (4:30-6:30 PM) from June 3 through September 30.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AMU Awards Powerline Scholarship to AHS Student

Officials with Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) announce they have awarded a $3,000 Powerline Scholarship to Gunner Kirchhoff, son of Corey and Laura Kirchhoff of Atlantic. He will be graduating from Atlantic High School in May, and has been accepted at Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) in Sheldon, in their Powerline Technology program.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Lex Somers honored as Governor's Scholar

ATLANTIC - Atlantic senior Alexander Somers was among a group of 424 students from all over the state recognized in the 19th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony. Other area students included: Audubon - Anna Campbell; CAM - Mallarie Peach; Exira-EHK - Imagen Gessert; Griswold - Hunter Jackson and AHSTW - Kailey Jones.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Area Students Among Those Recognized For Outstanding Academic Achievement

AUDUBON — Anna Campbell of Audubon High School and Imagen Gessert of Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton and Alexander Somers of Atlantic were among a group of 424 students from all over the state recognized in the 19th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony. “Iowa Farm Bureau members are proud that their organization showcases...