Wessels Celebrated for 51 Years of Service

(Atlantic) Cass County Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Gerald Wessels, DVM was recognized on Monday, May 24, 2021 for 51 years of service on the Cass County Board of Health.

“Serving on a local board of health is an honorable and noteworthy task, and to do that for 51 years is astonishing. We can’t thank Dr. Wessels enough for his dedication to the health of Cass County residents and the support of Cass County Public Health,” stated Beth Olsen, Cass County Public Health Director. “We were unable to safely celebrate Dr. Wessels in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially thankful for today, that we now get to celebrate 51 years.”

Local boards of health are responsible for public health in their jurisdiction. They support the local public health vision, mission, and encourage community involvement in setting public health priorities. The Cass County Board of Health consists of five members: Dr. Gerald Wessels, Betty Johnston, Gary Dinkla, Mary Strong, and Cass County Board of Supervisors Representative Mark O’Brien.