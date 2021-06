The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play Titania, the adversary of Jennifer Walters created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck in 1984. Growing up small and unpopular, Mary MacPherran accepted Doctor Doom’s offer of powers. The procedure made her super strong and statuesque. And though in Doom’s service for a time, she soon became a constant thorn in She-Hulk’s side. She would also become a member of the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four. She is also known to have an on-again/off-again relationship with Crusher Creel.