Communities Foundation Of Texas’ W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund Makes Major $1.5 Million Donation Towards Putting the “Park” Back in Fair Park
Fair Park First receives $1.5 million donation from Communities Foundation of Texas’ W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund towards the 11-acre Community Park at Fair Park. DALLAS – May 25, 2021 — Fair Park First, the nonprofit organization charged with management and stewardship of Fair Park, announced that they have received a generous $1.5 million gift from Communities Foundation of Texas’ W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund towards the creation of the new Community Park at Fair Park. The Community Park, designed by renowned architects Studio MLA, will provide a wonderful park experience within walking distance of 13 neighborhoods that previously did not have direct access to greenspace. The new 11-acre Community Park will be dynamic and multi-dimensional – just like Fair Park.www.dallasweekly.com