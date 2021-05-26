Koch Industries Collaborates with Mobile Industrial Robots to Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots Worldwide

The vehicle to grid technology market will exhibit a humongous CAGR of 48 percent in the given projection period and is expected to reach US$ 17.43 billion by 2027. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) refers to an advanced smart charging technology that transfers energy from the battery of an electric vehicle (EV) to the power grid or vice-versa. The V2G technology involves drawing unused power from the battery and transferring it to the smart grid for providing electricity during peak hours or power failures. It also acts as an additional or secondary source of power when weather-dependent renewable energy resources are not available. It is also a sustainable and cost-effective source of energy with zero-carbon emissions and can be used with plug-in EVs, battery EVs and plug-in hybrid or hydrogen cell EVs.