New PPIC Survey Finds Support for California Governor’s Recall Still Falls Short; Outlook on COVID-19 Improves, though Some Groups Lag in Vaccines

May 26, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO - With Governor Newsom likely facing a recall election this year, four in ten likely voters say they would vote yes to remove the. governor, with views breaking along party lines. When it comes to the pandemic, an overwhelming majority of Californians say the worst is behind us, though some groups—African Americans and Latinos—are less likely than others to have received the vaccine. There is bipartisan agreement that inequality is growing in California, but views diverge on whether the state should be doing more to address this. These are among the key findings of a statewide survey released on Tuesday by the Public Policy Institute of California.