Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX40Z_0aBz3qJH00

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.

The Japanese government is expected to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas including Tokyo past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Public concern has grown with the Olympics due to begin in Tokyo on July 23. Surveys show a majority of residents want the games canceled or postponed.

“There are push-backs all round right now, and they are going to buffet markets, largely because they aren’t all pushing in the same direction,” RaboResearch said in a report.

Technology shares were under pressure, though Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi rose 4% after it confirmed that the U.S. had removed it from a blacklist for Chinese tech companies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained less than 0.1% to 34,323.05. The Nasdaq added 0.6% to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2% to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

In the U.S., where the vaccine rollout has progressed at a better pace than in Asia, retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 23 cents to $65.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 14 cents to $66.21 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 21 cents to $68.66 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 109.15 Japanese yen from 109.14 yen. The euro cost $1.2189, down from $1.2192.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Asian Markets#Asian Shares#Currency Markets#Chinese Economy#Ap#Kospi#S P#Hang Seng#Japanese#Xiaomi#The Commerce Department#Federal Reserve#Invesco#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Asx#Associated Press#Inflation Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars As Investors Look To FOMC

The U.S. dollar ended the week higher against all of the major currencies with today’s rally, a delayed reaction to Thursday’s inflation report. Stronger-than-expected consumer confidence also helped to boost demand for U.S. dollars ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. U.S. policy-makers have insisted that the increase in inflation is transitory, with disappointing consumer spending and labor market numbers discouraging taper talk next week.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data

(Adds close of European market) * MSCI’s ACWI, S&P 500, pan-Europe index set record highs. NEW YORK/LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Global stocks surged and bond yields were subdued on Thursday after a jump in U.S. inflation was seen as not enough to change the Federal Reserve’s view that rising consumer prices will be transitory or alter its easy monetary policy.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher Amid Mixed Economic Data

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%, putting it on pace for a new closing record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Stocksmorningstar.com

S&P Hits Record as Mixed Economic Data Lift Stocks

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% to close at a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the...
Marketscryptovibes.com

Gold Reclaims $1,900 As Dollar And Yields Slide After US Data

Gold prices edged above $1900 on June 11, 2021, supported by a pullback in the dollar and lower bond yields. The data that showed a surge in US inflation was perceived to be inadequate to change the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up by around 0.1% trading...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Slips As US Inflation Data Looms

Gold prices eased on Wednesday and the dollar index held firm, as investors looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for directional cues. Spot gold slid 0.2 percent to $1,889.98 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,891.95. U.S....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near highs as bond yields dip

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - World stocks hovered near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden’s stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as future inflation pressures ease. A little noticed ruling by...
StocksArkansas Online

Indexes end day slightly lower after markets wilt

A slide in banks and industrial companies nudged stocks on Wall Street to modest losses Wednesday after an early gain faded in the last half-hour of trading. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the "meme" stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500...
Businessgold-eagle.com

Gold price falls on dollar strength, caution ahead of U.S. CPI data

New York (Jun 10) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed while investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.6% lower at $1,877.40 per ounce by 1153 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest level since June 4 at $1,875.89.
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower as Investors Sense Fed Has Control of Inflation

Gold futures are under pressure on Thursday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions at next week’s meeting. Firm Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar are also weighing on demand for the dollar-denominated asset. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is also on the clock, scheduled to release its monetary policy decision later today.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets eye U.S. inflation data

* Gold will struggle to maintain gains above $1,900/oz - analyst. * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fell 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data due later this week to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s steer on monetary policy.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Gold Hovers on U.S. Data

Gold prices lingered near the key $1,900 U.S. per ounce level on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields, as investors shrugged off data that showed a rise in U.S. inflation and hoped the Federal Reserve would not change its dovish stance. Spot gold was up 0.1%...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Top US regulators pledge to seek reforms for money markets

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top regulators pledged Friday to push reforms in a key corner of U.S. financial markets that the Federal Reserve and Treasury had to rush to support after it was roiled during the coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020. Members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council...
Energy IndustryPosted by
KRMG

AP Interview: Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Iraq’s oil sector is rebounding after a catastrophic year triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, with key investment projects on the horizon, Iraq's oil minister said Friday. But he also warned that an enduring bureaucratic culture of fear threatens to stand in the way. Iraq is currently...