Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date revealed, available to pre-order

gamerevolution.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date has been revealed as well as the best places to get a pre-order for the eagerly anticipated Pokemon Switch remasters. The Shining Pearl and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order pages for the likes of Amazon and GameStop are already up, so fans can put their names down already for what will undoubtedly be a popular Switch release. But when are they coming out?

www.gamerevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#The Shining#Pre Order#November#Gamestop#Pokemon Switch#Nintendo Switch Lite#Preorder#Amazon Us#New Pokemon Snap#Pokemon Legends Arceus#Pearl Release Date#Pages#Likes#Sinnoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Dying Light 2 Release Date Finally Revealed

When can you look forward to diving into the zombie-filled world of Dying Light 2?. Dying Light 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated open-world games currently in development. Originally slated to launch in early 2020, Dying Light 2 missed its release window and was delayed. Dying Light 2...
Retailcogconnected.com

Aragami 2 Release Date And Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Lince Works, created in 2014, released Aragami, a successful stealth based video game in 2016 and has since received funding from GameSeer to pursue a sequel to the successful debut. GameSeer, founded in 2019, is a venture capital based firm located in Germany that focuses on financing and investing in early-stage video game companies and developers. Aragami launched on all major platforms in 2016 including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC as an action-adventure stealth game where players act as Aragami, an assassin with supernatural abilities tasked with fighting mystical enemies with great power. Based on the success of Aragami and the funding obtained by the developers, Aragami 2 is officially coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 17th September 2021.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft 1.17 Pre-release Now Available - Return of Candles and New Achievements

The release of the Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft is fast approaching. The game has just received the 1.17 pre-release update. The release of the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs is getting closer. Proof that Minecraft is currently on the final straight to this important update comes with the release of 1.17 pre-release update. This means that from now on the developers will only focus on fixing existing problems, and we will only see new content with the full release of version 1.17.
Retailepicstream.com

Star Wars The Black Series Captain Rex 6-Inch Action Figure Now Available For Pre-Order

First released as a HASCON excusive in 2017, the Star wars The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back again after coming to the standard Black Series lineup in 2017. For ages, the figure has been sold out, and they've fetches prices on eBay in the $100 to $300 range depending on which version you buy. Now, fans have a second chance to pre-order the special Captain Rex figure for $22.99 starting today.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gets official release date, pre-orders go live

Techland just announced that their highly-anticipated survival horror game Dying Light 2 Stay Human will start making the rounds on December 7, 2021. The announcement was made during the first-ever episode of Dying 2 Know, which is, in its own words "a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of the game".
ShoppingSheKnows

Amazon’s Exclusive Funko Pop! Disney Toys Are Available for Pre-Order & Selling Out Fast

Despite being around for years, there are some classic toys that just never go out of style. Case in point: Funko Pop! toys. Funko pop! toys are iconic, to say the least, and are enjoyed by people of all generations. Not only do the toys have such fun designs, but they’re also super collectible. If you’re a mega Funko Pop! fan, you’re surely not alone. So when we saw that Amazon was selling exclusive Disney toys from the brand online, we knew we couldn’t afford to pass these up.
Video GamesGamespot

Dying Light 2 Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More

After going dark for roughly two years, Techland revealed , including a release date. Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on December 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's been a long wait for fans of the original game. Dying Light 2 was initially revealed at E3 2018 but has suffered numerous setbacks since. If you're looking forward to Dying Light 2, you can preorder it now at all major retailers. Those who order early will get in-game bonuses, and there are multiple different editions to choose from.
Comicsperfectly-nintendo.com

Fire Emblem 1/7th Scale Figure: Marth now available for pre-order

Heads up for Fire Emblem fans: the latest 1/7 Scale Figure by Good Smile Company (following Lyn and Ike) is now available for pre-order. This new figure features the one and only Marth from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, with a pose based on a special illustration by Daisuke Izuka (character designer of “Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem).
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Star Wars 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber available to pre-order now

LEGO Star Wars 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber is now available to pre-order at LEGO.com in the US, confirming the 18+ set’s price and release date. First unveiled by a Mexican LEGO Certified Store earlier today, the 663-piece display model – which takes its cues from the Empire Strikes Back – will launch alongside the previously-revealed 75314 The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle on August 1.
Video GamesSiliconera

Fate/Grand Order Yugakshetra Pre-Release Campaign Begins

After a long break, Fate/Grand Order is gearing up to release Yugakshetra the next major update to the game’s main story mode. Officially titled Lostbelt No. 4: Samsara of Genesis and Terminus, Yugakshetra, the new chapter in the Cosmos in the Lostbelt campaign will see the Masters of Novum Chaldea visit a Lostbelt set in India.
Comicswestorangecomicsandvideogames.com

Pokemon Sword & Shield Chilling Reign Pre-Release

Join us at West Orange Comics and Video Games as we will be hosting the Pokemon Chilling Reign Pre-release on Saturday June 12th 2021 at 1pm. For more information please call us at 407-741-3195.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon Master Ball Insect Cages Now Available to Pre-Order

A series of insect cages modeled after the Master Ball from the Pokemon series are currently available to pre-order. In collaboration with The Pokemon Company, Castem will release this unique new insect cage on June 4, 2021. Consumers can get their hands on this product for ¥1,650 or roughly $15. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video GamesTouchArcade

Unique Narrative Adventure ‘Unmaze’ Launches June 21st, New Trailer and Pre-Order Available Now

Back in March French publisher ARTE, in collaboration with Upian and Hiver Prod, announced a super unique looking new game called Unmaze. The story recounts the classic tale of Theseus and the Minotaur in Greek Mythology and has you playing as Ariadne who must try to guide both Theseus and Asterion out of the Labyrinth to safety. That in itself is a pretty cool premise, but Unmaze looks to do something really unique by utilizing your mobile device’s hardware. You see, Ariadne can only help one person at a time, and so any time she’s spending helping Theseus is time she’s not able to help Asterion and he just gets into more and more danger. The same is true of Theseus whenever she’s focused on helping Asterion.
Video GamesComicBook

Mortal Kombat 2021: 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders, Release Date, and Special Features

The Mortal Kombat reboot had a pretty successful release in theaters and on HBO Max considering the circumstances, and we expect that there are plenty more fans waiting to see it on Blu-ray and digital. If you're one of them, we now have details on when you'll be able to own the film on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray (SteelBook) + Digital.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Pro reveal date tipped pre-release

The latest leaked plan for Nintendo’s next-generation console suggests a streamed event this week. The next Nintendo Switch is rumored to come with an advanced touchscreen display, significantly improved graphics abilities, and a new NVIDIA processor inside. A leak this week suggests that Nintendo could be ready to release this (as yet unannounced) console as early as July of 2021.
Shoppingbrothers-brick.com

LEGO 76237 Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle available for pre-order now [News]

Thanos’ spaceship from Marvel Avengers: Endgame, Sanctuary II, has been revealed as an upcoming LEGO set. The set consists of 322 pieces and 3 minifigures, Thanos, Captain Marvel and Iron Man. The ship spans 14 in. (36 cm) and it is 7 in. (18 cm) long. The official description says it is “small enough to grip in one hand, but large enough for epic adventures”. LEGO 76237 Sanctuary II Endgame Battle is available for pre-order now for US $39.99 | CAN $49.99 | UK £34.99 and will be shipping from October 1.
AsiaSiliconera

Life-Sized Slowpoke Plush Available to Pre-Order in Japan

A life-sized Pokemon plush of Slowpoke appeared in the Japanese Pokemon Center Online shop. It will be able to visit homes in Japan in November 2021. It will cost 49,500 yen (~$450). [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. This life-sized Slowpoke plush will be 65 cm (~25.6 inches) tall and 75 cm (~29.5 inches)...