Amazon is buying MGM Studios after an $8.45 billion deal

Fancy scoring $10 to spend on this year's Prime Day deals? Right now at Amazon you can do just that if you spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card. Simply use the code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout and you'll get your credit within two days of your purchase. What makes this promo so good? Well, technically you can send an Amazon eGift card to yourself - essentially pocketing a nice little discount for the upcoming Prime Day deals. Note, however, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to eligible here and it's limited to once per customer.