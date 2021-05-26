Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon is buying MGM Studios after an $8.45 billion deal

By Kevin Raposo
knowtechie.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s official. Amazon is buying MGM Studios for a cool $8.45 billion. No big deal. After reports and rumors flooded the news feeds for a bit, Amazon confirmed today that the acquisition of the historic movie studio is now complete. So what business does Amazon have acquiring a movie...

knowtechie.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm Studios#Disney Tv#Amazon Video#Netflix Inc#Mgm Studios#Rocky#The Handmaid S Tale#Prime Video#Films#High Quality Storytelling#Ownership#Today#Powerhouses#Handmaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor Content Inks Global Deals For ‘Conversations With Friends’ With Amazon, HBO; Prentiss Fraser Sets Out TV Sales Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has closed a raft of sales for Normal People’s follow-up series Conversations With Friends, as TV sales chief Prentiss Fraser has spoken in detail for the first time about how she has transformed the company’s distribution regime. Element Pictures’ adaptation of Sally Rooney’s second novel is again...
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Yucaipa SPAC Buys German Sports Retailer In $3.2 Billion Deal

Los Angeles billionaire Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Acquisition Co. is merging with online sporting goods retailer Signa Sports United GmbH to create an ecommerce platform with an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. The deal raises $645 million for Berlin-based Signa Sports, with $345 million coming from West Hollywood-based Yucaipa and $300...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Top Amazon Studios Marketing Executive Christian Davin Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

He joined the company a little over a year ago and was serving as global head of comedy marketing. His last day is Friday. He was originally hired as global head of movie marketing, but that role changed during a recent reorganization. Davin reported to Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, but also worked closely with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
Moviessideshow.com

AMC Announces Movie Subscription Service, Invincible Comes to Amazon, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. AMC Theatres has added a new ticket subscription service to its offerings called AMC Stubs A-List. For $20 a month, members will be able to see three movies a week, as well as receive all the benefits of AMC’s Stubs reward program. This new subscription service will launch on Tuesday, June 26th.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

The MGM Deal: Amazon Has the Money and Needs the Content

Plus a look at other stock market news and an interview with Thomson Reuters automotive reporter Paul Lienert. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces plans to buy MGM. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) slips a bit despite strong earnings. salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) rises, and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) swings higher thanks to strength in its golf business. In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss those stories and weigh in on the latest from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM).
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: get $10 of free credit when you buy a $40 gift card

Fancy scoring $10 to spend on this year's Prime Day deals? Right now at Amazon you can do just that if you spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card. Simply use the code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout and you'll get your credit within two days of your purchase. What makes this promo so good? Well, technically you can send an Amazon eGift card to yourself - essentially pocketing a nice little discount for the upcoming Prime Day deals. Note, however, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to eligible here and it's limited to once per customer.
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday. The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-microsoft-and-google-pursue-1-billion-cloud-deal-with-boeing, citing people familiar...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Skyfall writer expresses concern for Bond over Amazon’s MGM deal

Following the news that Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, Skyfall and Spectre co-writer John Logan has been voicing his concerns about what the deal might mean for the evergreen spy series. In an essay written for The New...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
BusinessStreet.Com

Why This Analyst Likes the MGM Deal for Amazon Prime's Ecosystem

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Days take place on June 21 and June 22. Ahead of one of Amazon's biggest events of the year, what is Jeff Marks--senior portfolio analyst for Action Alerts PLUS--watching in this stock, which is owned by the portfolio?. Watch the video above for more.
Businessprotocol.com

Etsy is buying Depop for $1.6 billion

Etsy announced that it is buying Depop, the popular app for buying and selling secondhand clothes. Etsy is paying $1.625 billion for the company, which it said will continue to operate from Depop's London HQ as an independent marketplace. The deal gives Etsy a huge foothold among Gen Z shoppers:...