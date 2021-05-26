Cancel
TV Series

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 Has Finally Started Filming, Confirms Set Image

By Luke Hyland
Collider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day has shared a photo of the first day of shooting the show’s 15th season via his Instagram. The image seems to be a painted version of a now-deleted post by star and creator Rob McElhenney showing him casually posing alongside co-stars Day and Glenn Howerton in a tent, with the photo confirming production is underway for a historical season of television.

collider.com
