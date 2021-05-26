'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 Has Finally Started Filming, Confirms Set Image

So after some excellent news that still leaves us with question marks about the execution (so why did Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton have to take those posts down and resort to an artist's rendering?), it's official. Production on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is underway. That means fans can look forward to updates from Day, McElhenney, Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito as the doors to Paddy's open for business once again. So what better time for McElhenney to look back on the past fourteen seasons (as well as a quick look at his current excellent series Mythic Quest) to offer his choices for some of Mac's prime lines. And not to spoil anything, let's just say that the "chips" origin story is exactly what it should be (and a damn fine choice).