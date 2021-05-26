'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 Has Finally Started Filming, Confirms Set Image
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day has shared a photo of the first day of shooting the show’s 15th season via his Instagram. The image seems to be a painted version of a now-deleted post by star and creator Rob McElhenney showing him casually posing alongside co-stars Day and Glenn Howerton in a tent, with the photo confirming production is underway for a historical season of television.collider.com