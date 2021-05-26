Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

Sometimes during the Iowa legislative session, bills don’t get passed through Congress before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. District 24 Senator Jesse Green outlines three main disappointments about bills he felt should have been passed through state congress this session. He says funding should be allocated toward not only public schools, but also private and homeschool students. Green points out $15,400 is spent at every government level per public school student per year. He says private school tuition is a fraction of what the government spends on public school students and he talks about how homeschooled students would save the state more money long-term.