Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are laboring to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Talks were underway Tuesday on potential changes to the commission in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing Republican opposition. Absent an agreement on changes, Republicans are expected to block the bill whenever Democrats bring it up for a vote, potentially as soon as this week. The proposed commission would have 10 members, equally split between Democrats and Republicans. But many Republicans have still said they don’t trust it will be a bipartisan effort. They also want assurances the investigation won’t stretch into next year.

beavercountyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Salvage#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsArizona Daily Sun

Kelly, Romney introduce legislation to establish wildfire commission

With a dozen fires burning across the west, many in Arizona, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Mitt Romney on Wednesday introduced legislation to bring federal and local officials together to discuss fire prevention and management strategies. Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission Act of 2021 would establish a commission of...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Voting rights bill fails in Senate as Biden pushes other key legislation

Senate Republicans stopped the For the People Act after the bill passed in the House as President Biden moves forward with his key infrastructure bill and legislation targeting gun violence. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell and Monica Alba break down what’s next for the voting reform bill and how President Biden plans to push other key legislation through Congress.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Discusses Legislative Priorities

Before U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy left Vermont to return to Washington on Monday, the Democrat discussed several pieces of legislation that will be his priorities as the session continues. Vermont’s senior senator expects a busy six weeks as Senators return to Washington. Leahy says the Appropriations Committee, which the he...
Congress & Courtsfox44news.com

US senators unveil legislation to crack down on cybercrimes

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With cyber attacks causing major impacts throughout the country, a group of bipartisan senators is advancing legislation to bolster the country’s cyber defenses. “We have known for over a decade that critical infrastructure was the top target of cyber criminals,” U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said. Whitehouse...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Senator Ernst Backs Legislation Blocking Federal Funding To Some Programs

(Washington, DC) — Businesses who refuse to disclose details about their programs could find themselves without federal funding after a bill backed by U-S Senator Joni Ernst. The Iowa Republican says the new law targets companies associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Ernst says there’s no reason for Iowa taxpayers to fund organizations that don’t follow federal laws. The bill is called the Stop the Outlay of Payments – or STOP, Act. It comes as members of Congress are wanting to investigate the Wuhan lab where some think the coronavirus may have escaped into the general population, causing the worldwide pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate report released last week details security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and recommends how to fix them. But it has only added to the unanswered questions about the attack, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."
Congress & Courtsraccoonvalleyradio.com

Senator Green Outlines Disappointments from the Legislative Session

Sometimes during the Iowa legislative session, bills don’t get passed through Congress before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. District 24 Senator Jesse Green outlines three main disappointments about bills he felt should have been passed through state congress this session. He says funding should be allocated toward not only public schools, but also private and homeschool students. Green points out $15,400 is spent at every government level per public school student per year. He says private school tuition is a fraction of what the government spends on public school students and he talks about how homeschooled students would save the state more money long-term.
Oldenburg, INWRBI Radio

Senator Leising to serve on state legislative study committees

Statehouse — State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2022 legislative session. Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, chair;. State Fair Advisory Committee, vice-chair;. Medicaid Advisory Committee; and. 21st Century Energy Policy Development Task Force. “As a...
Indiana StatePosted by
Audacy

Indiana senator open to changes to COVID-Immunity legislation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An Indiana lawmaker behind a new law that protects businesses and medical professionals from civil lawsuits regarding COVID-19 said he’s willing to discuss making it less restrictive. Edward Rigney died in February at the age of 83. He had COPD and had been diagnosed with...
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Senator Collins calls for statewide fire safety legislation

Recently, State Senator Nick Collins testified on S. 1554, An Act implementing the Recommendations of the Walsh-Kennedy Commission Report, before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee hearing. Sen. Collins filed the legislation after chairing the Commission that developed the recommendation through public hearings, victim testimony, public comments, and stakeholder input.