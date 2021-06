COLUMBIANA — East Liverpool made plays when it mattered most and got revenge against Columbiana for a 5-4 victory on Friday. The Potters scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning as Mason Ludwig singled to left field. Evan Tice scored easily as Paxton Grimes was forced out at second during the play. Grimes went 2 for 4 and had an RBI for East Liverpool.